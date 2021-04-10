Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.00% of CryoLife worth $36,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CryoLife in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRY opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $884.50 million, a PE ratio of -59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRY shares. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

