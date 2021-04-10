Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.53% of NETSTREIT worth $35,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,328,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

