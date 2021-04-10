Morgan Stanley Increases Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.86% of EnLink Midstream worth $33,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 110,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 605,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,059 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

