Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $36,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.