Morgan Stanley Purchases 13,036 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $37,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $50.80 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $51.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.