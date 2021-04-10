Morgan Stanley Purchases 192,089 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $36,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 295,679 shares worth $18,396,960. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

