Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,602 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.66% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $35,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $179.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average is $166.89. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

