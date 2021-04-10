Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,907 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $37,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

