Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Elanco Animal Health worth $36,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.