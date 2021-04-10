Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,661,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.22% of NuStar Energy worth $34,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

