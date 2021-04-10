Morgan Stanley Sells 16,119 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Ambarella worth $34,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.23. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

