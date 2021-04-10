Morgan Stanley Sells 2,932,138 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.15% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $33,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.11.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

