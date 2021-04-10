Morgan Stanley Sells 45,343 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 45,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of NetApp worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.88 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.