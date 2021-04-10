Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Celanese worth $34,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average of $130.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

