Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Morningstar by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.59 and a 1-year high of $255.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.47.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $959,813.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total transaction of $34,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,358 shares of company stock valued at $38,725,863. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

