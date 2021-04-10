Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Movado Group worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after buying an additional 160,041 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $28.60 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $664.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

