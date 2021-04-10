MovieBloc Achieves Market Cap of $144.94 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $144.94 million and $25.71 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

