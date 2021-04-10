Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.