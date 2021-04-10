MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 593,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 360,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

