MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,604. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $49,169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

