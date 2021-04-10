MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,204 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of MSG Networks worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE MSGN opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.