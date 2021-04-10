mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $46.92 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004492 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $46.92 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053095 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020403 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00081594 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00616561 BTC.
  • Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030855 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.