Multiplier Price Tops $25.00 on Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $25.00 or 0.00042315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $25.31 million and $582,032.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00299656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00752342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,911.50 or 0.99730714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.90 or 0.00775173 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

