Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Acquires 5,755 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35.

