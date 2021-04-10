Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Acquires New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 146.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 154,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $120.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.22.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

