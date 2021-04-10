Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties comprises approximately 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

