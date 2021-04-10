Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $132,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

