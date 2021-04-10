Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 12,981 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

