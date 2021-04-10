Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 5,279 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

