Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 277 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

IVV stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $413.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

