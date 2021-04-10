Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of MUR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $99,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,970 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

