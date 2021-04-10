MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $475.42 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, MVL has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $475.42 million and $3,529.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00616143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,730,420,963 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

