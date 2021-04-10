MVL (MVL) Price Down 43.3% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $416.69 million and approximately $2,529.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00053242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037371 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,730,420,963 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

