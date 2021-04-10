MX Token (MX) One Day Volume Tops $176.06 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One MX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MX Token has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX Token has a total market cap of $116.35 million and approximately $176.06 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00620095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00036892 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 594,100,068 coins and its circulating supply is 113,414,526 coins. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX Token

