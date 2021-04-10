MyNeighborAlice Achieves Market Capitalization of $219.79 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $219.79 million and approximately $40.07 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $12.63 or 0.00021315 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00300256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.77 or 0.00752224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,252.41 or 0.99985627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.00 or 0.00774535 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

