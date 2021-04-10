Myriad (XMY) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $58,274.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,775,829,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.