MyWish (WISH) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,448.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $9.15 million and $13,448.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

