Nano (NANO) Price Tops $6.13

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $6.13 or 0.00010160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $816.15 million and $55.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,288.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.68 or 0.03554054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.89 or 0.00422780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $697.77 or 0.01157397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.18 or 0.00489622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00456955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.00354799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00204502 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

