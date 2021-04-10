NaPoleonX Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $5,454.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00082520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.00608063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.