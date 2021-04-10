Nasdacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,111.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $331,762.31 and approximately $5,111.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,089,021 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

