National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

