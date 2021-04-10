National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Position Lessened by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

