NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NWG stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

