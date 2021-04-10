Navcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.65 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $62.14 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003829 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 209.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020290 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,413,328 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

