Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.85

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $60.58 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020325 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,404,213 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.