NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 469 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,267,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,171,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.