NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $120.90. 4,102,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,408. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.