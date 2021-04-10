NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,548 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $57.49. 13,871,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,204,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

