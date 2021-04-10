NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,410 shares during the quarter. NBT Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.45% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 123,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

