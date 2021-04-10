NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.26. 27,177,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,832,168. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

